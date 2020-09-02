JUST IN
Senthil Infotek reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Senthil Infotek reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %0-50.00 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 12:23 IST

