Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 98.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.95% to Rs 62496.06 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 98.23% to Rs 119.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.95% to Rs 62496.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109545.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales62496.06109545.79 -43 OPM %13.2515.44 -PBDT7860.1617208.77 -54 PBT2012.2211450.84 -82 NP119.756771.00 -98
