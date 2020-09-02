JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Stocks rise on upbeat offshore lead
Business Standard

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 98.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.95% to Rs 62496.06 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 98.23% to Rs 119.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.95% to Rs 62496.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109545.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales62496.06109545.79 -43 OPM %13.2515.44 -PBDT7860.1617208.77 -54 PBT2012.2211450.84 -82 NP119.756771.00 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 12:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU