Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 98.23% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 98.23% to Rs 119.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6771.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.95% to Rs 62496.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109545.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

