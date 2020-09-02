JUST IN
Business Standard

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit declines 92.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 128.24 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital declined 92.24% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 128.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 165.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales128.24165.18 -22 OPM %17.5521.59 -PBDT18.4935.45 -48 PBT2.1025.87 -92 NP1.5419.84 -92

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 12:23 IST

