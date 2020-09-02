Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit declines 92.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 128.24 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital declined 92.24% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 128.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 165.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.128.24165.1817.5521.5918.4935.452.1025.871.5419.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)