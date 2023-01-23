JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Marksans Pharma receives UK MHRA approval for Fluoxetine 20mg/5ml Oral Solution

Power shares edge lower
Business Standard

Indoco Remedies' Goa unit undergoes USFDA inspection

Capital Market 

USFDA issues Form 483 with 9 observations

Indoco Remedies announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted GMP inspection of the Solid Oral Formulation Facility (Plant 1) at Goa. The inspection was conducted from 16 January 2023 to 20 January 2023.

The USFDA has issued Form 483 with 9 observations, which will be addressed within stipulated time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU