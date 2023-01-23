Indoco Remedies' Goa unit undergoes USFDA inspection

-
USFDA issues Form 483 with 9 observationsIndoco Remedies announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted GMP inspection of the Solid Oral Formulation Facility (Plant 1) at Goa. The inspection was conducted from 16 January 2023 to 20 January 2023.
The USFDA has issued Form 483 with 9 observations, which will be addressed within stipulated time.
