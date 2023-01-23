Borosil Renewables allots 22,500 equity shares under ESOS

-
ALSO READ
Borosil Renewables standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Borosil Renewables standalone net profit declines 28.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Borosil Renewables slips as Q2 PAT declines 29% YoY
IIFL Wealth Management allots 15,483 equity shares under ESOS
Mahindra Lifespace Developers allots 30,171 equity shares under ESOS
-
Borosil Renewables has allotted 22,500 equity shares of the Company having face value of Re.1/- each to grantees / allottees on exercise of stock options granted to them under the 'Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017', as amended, of the Company.
In view of the above, the issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,04,82,179 divided into 13,04,82,179 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU