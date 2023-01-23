Borosil Renewables allots 22,500 equity shares under ESOS

Borosil Renewables has allotted 22,500 equity shares of the Company having face value of Re.1/- each to grantees / allottees on exercise of stock options granted to them under the 'Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017', as amended, of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 13,04,82,179 divided into 13,04,82,179 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.

