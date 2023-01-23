Board of Jindal Stainless appoints directors

-
ALSO READ
Board of Jindal Stainless approves fund raising up to Rs 99 cr
Jindal Stainless corrects over 9% in three days
Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
JSL board approves raising Rs 99 cr via NCD issue
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) consolidated net profit declines 49.01% in the September 2022 quarter
-
At meeting held on 23 January 2023The Board of Jindal Stainless at its meeting held on 23 January 2023 has approved the appointment of Anurag Mantri (DIN: 05326463), as an Executive Director & Group CFO of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f. 23 January 2023. The Board also appointed Shruti Shrivastava (DIN: 08697973), as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 3 (three) consecutive years w.e.f. 23 January 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU