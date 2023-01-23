Board of Jindal Stainless appoints directors

At meeting held on 23 January 2023

The Board of Jindal Stainless at its meeting held on 23 January 2023 has approved the appointment of Anurag Mantri (DIN: 05326463), as an Executive Director & Group CFO of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f. 23 January 2023. The Board also appointed Shruti Shrivastava (DIN: 08697973), as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 3 (three) consecutive years w.e.f. 23 January 2023.

