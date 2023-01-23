Marksans Pharma receives UK MHRA approval for Fluoxetine 20mg/5ml Oral Solution

-
-
Marksans Pharma announced that UK MHRA has granted Market Authorisation to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem Limited for Fluoxetine 20mg/5ml Oral Solution.
Therapeutic use of the product is for treatment of depressive illness and other mental/mood disorders.
The product will be manufactured at the plant of Bell, Sons & Co. (Druggists) located at Gifford House, Slaidburn Crescent, Southport, UK.
