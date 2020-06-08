Infosys partners with Celonis to transform ERP modernization and business process optimization

JUST IN
Infosys announced its global partnership with Celonis, a market leader in AI-enhanced process mining and process excellence software, to transform ERP modernization and business process optimization.

This new partnership will enable customers to embark on long term transformation projects with significant operational savings, overcoming challenges typically associated with crowded technology landscapes, blends of legacy and homegrown systems, and operational silos that threaten digital transformation agendas.

Together, Infosys and Celonis will enable enterprise customers to meet their digital needs by helping them to scale the adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SaaS platforms. Leveraging Celonis' unique capabilities, Infosys will drive business excellence and improve productivity through automation and building cutting edge technology platforms.

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 14:25 IST

