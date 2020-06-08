Canara Bank reduces its MCLR and RLLR

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank launches special gold loan biz vertical
Canara Bank slashes interest rates on loans/advances
Board of Canara Bank approves share exchange ratio for merger with Syndicate Bank
South Canara loses two more banks with merger
Canara Bank announces credit support for borrowers affected by COVID-19
-
With effect from 07 June 2020Canara Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 June 2020 is as under:-
Overnight - 7.30%
One month - 7.30%
Three month - 7.55%
One year - 7.65%
The Bank has revised the Repo Rate Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) with effect from 07 June 2020 at 6.90%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU