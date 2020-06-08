JUST IN
Canara Bank reduces its MCLR and RLLR

With effect from 07 June 2020

Canara Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 June 2020 is as under:-

Overnight - 7.30%
One month - 7.30%
Three month - 7.55%

Six month - 7.60%
One year - 7.65%

The Bank has revised the Repo Rate Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) with effect from 07 June 2020 at 6.90%.

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 15:38 IST

