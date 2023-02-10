Axis Bank announces cessation of director

With effect from 10 February 2023Axis Bank announced that S. Vishvanathan (DIN: 02255828), Independent Director of the Bank has ceased to be a member of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Bank, with effect from the close of business hours on 10 February 2023, upon completion of the maximum permissible tenure of eight years, under Section 10A(2A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU