Axis Bank announces cessation of director

With effect from 10 February 2023

Axis Bank announced that S. Vishvanathan (DIN: 02255828), Independent Director of the Bank has ceased to be a member of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Bank, with effect from the close of business hours on 10 February 2023, upon completion of the maximum permissible tenure of eight years, under Section 10A(2A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

