Bandhan Bank allots 1282 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Bandhan Bank has allotted 1282 equity shares under ESOP on 10 February 2023.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 16,10,83,42,020/- comprising of 1,61,08,34,202 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 16,10,83,54,840/- comprising of 1,61,08,35,484 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paidup.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 18:21 IST

