Board of Vishnu Chemicals approves fund raising up to Rs 300 cr

The Board of Vishnu Chemicals at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved raising of funds through issuance of equity shares of the company or any other equity-linked securities by way of a qualified institutional placement for an amount up to Rs 300 crore.

