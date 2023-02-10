JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Vishnu Chemicals approves fund raising up to Rs 300 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 February 2023

The Board of Vishnu Chemicals at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved raising of funds through issuance of equity shares of the company or any other equity-linked securities by way of a qualified institutional placement for an amount up to Rs 300 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 18:18 IST

