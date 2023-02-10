JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hindustan Aeronautics hands over Advanced Light Helicopter to Govt. of Mauritius
Business Standard

Board of Media Matrix Worldwide appoints Chairman

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 February 2023

The Board of Media Matrix Worldwide at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved Chhattar Kumar Goushal, Non- Executive Director as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 10 February 2023 on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU