Board of Media Matrix Worldwide appoints Chairman

-
ALSO READ
Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the September 2022 quarter
Mindtree named a Major Contender in Everest Group Industry 4.0 Services Peak Matrix
IBC - 2022-23 Continuum Alt Hack builds on the Web3.0 Industry-Academia partnership at Tech Mahindra, Hyderabad
India Ratings assigns 'AA-' rating to debt instruments of Five-Star Business Finance
Board of Suzlon Energy appoints Chairman and MD
-
At meeting held on 10 February 2023The Board of Media Matrix Worldwide at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved Chhattar Kumar Goushal, Non- Executive Director as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 10 February 2023 on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU