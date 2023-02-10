Board of Media Matrix Worldwide appoints Chairman

At meeting held on 10 February 2023

The Board of Media Matrix Worldwide at its meeting held on 10 February 2023 has approved Chhattar Kumar Goushal, Non- Executive Director as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. 10 February 2023 on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)