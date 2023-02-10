Rail Vikas Nigam appoints Director (Personnel)

With effect from 09 February 2023

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that Ministry of Railways vide its order dated 09 February 2023 has appointed Anupam Ban, to the post of Director (Personnel) RVNL (DIN: 07797026) with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post i.e., 09 February 2023 till the date of her superannuation i.e. 31 October 2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

