Axis Bank completes pricing of its USD dollar denominated Basel III AT 1 Note

Axis Bank announced that the Bank acting through its GIFT City branch, has completed the pricing of its U.
S. dollar denominated Basel III Additional Tier 1 Note aggregating USD 600,000,000.
The proceeds of the Notes will be used towards financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, new or existing Eligible Green Project Categories and Eligible Social Project Categories under the Issuer's Sustainable Financing Framework.
The Notes are rated B1(hyb) by Moody's Rating Service.
The Notes will be listed on SGX-ST/ISM/INDIA INX IFSC/NSE IFSC.
