IEX power market update for August 2021

The electricity market at the Indian Energy Exchange achieved a new milestone with a record all time high monthly volume of 9538 MU achieving 74 % YoY growth in August'21.
The day-ahead market traded 6649 MU volume during the month with average price of electricity at Rs 5.06 per unit. The market saw 48 % YoY growth.
The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 617 MU during the month recorded 401% YoY growth.
The real-time electricity market continued to see exceptional performance with the monthly volumes of 1859 MU seeing a significant 116 % YoY growth.
The average monthly price of the market was Rs 4.64 per unit.
On 21 August, the Green Market segment completed one year and achieving a cumulative volume of ~2867 MU since commencement on 21 August'20.
During the month, the green market segment traded 412.94 MU volume comprising 146.85 MU under solar segment and 266.09 MU under non-Solar segment. The market saw Rs 3.56 per unit as the average price in solar and Rs 4.85 per unit in non-solar segments with overall average price being Rs 4.21 per unit.
The REC trading session which was scheduled on Wednesday 25 August 2021 did not take place due to a stay order from Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), in response to the petitions filed by a few Renewable Energy Associations.
