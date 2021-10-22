Axis Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 818.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.38% in last one year as compared to a 52.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.01% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 818.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 18161.8. The Sensex is at 60941.73, up 0.03%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40030.2, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 817.65, up 0.73% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 61.38% in last one year as compared to a 52.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 65.01% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 32.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

