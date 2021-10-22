KDDL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
TCI Finance Ltd, HSIL Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd and Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 October 2021.
KDDL Ltd spiked 18.37% to Rs 550 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3049 shares in the past one month.
TCI Finance Ltd surged 17.65% to Rs 6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 96 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3938 shares in the past one month.
HSIL Ltd soared 11.70% to Rs 246.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20856 shares in the past one month.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 1211.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd advanced 9.94% to Rs 48.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13268 shares in the past one month.
