Axis Bank Ltd Slides 1.21%

Axis Bank Ltd has added 1.47% over last one month compared to 3.14% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.7% rise in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd fell 1.21% today to trade at Rs 444.2. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.43% to quote at 25432.9. The index is up 3.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Federal Bank Ltd decreased 1.2% and RBL Bank Ltd lost 1% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 16.87 % over last one year compared to the 7.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 68495 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 765.9 on 31 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 285 on 25 Mar 2020.

