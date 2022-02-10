Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.14%, rises for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 813, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.85% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% gain in NIFTY and a 9.44% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 813, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 17607.35. The Sensex is at 58949.51, up 0.83%. Axis Bank Ltd has added around 9.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38610.25, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 810.9, up 0.82% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 9.85% in last one year as compared to a 16.04% gain in NIFTY and a 9.44% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)