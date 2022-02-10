Tata Steel Ltd spurts 1.92%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1245.8, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.33% in last one year as compared to a 15.98% jump in NIFTY and a 70.93% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1245.8, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 17598.1. The Sensex is at 58925.58, up 0.79%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 10.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5985, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1248.85, up 1.79% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 79.33% in last one year as compared to a 15.98% jump in NIFTY and a 70.93% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 4.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

