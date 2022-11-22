JUST IN
Route Mobile forays into Saudi Arabia with CITC license win

Route Mobile expands its footprint in Saudi Arabia

Secures CITC license to offer its entire CPaaS product portfolio

Route Mobile has already expanded its footprint into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as a Limited Liability Company. The company will open a local sales office in Riyadh and operate as Route Mobile Arabia Telecom, further strengthening its presence in addition to the UAE and Kuwait market.

Route Mobile has also obtained the CITC License from Saudi Arabia's Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), which is responsible for regulating the information and communication technology sector in KSA. This license is mandatory for any company or a technology provider to conduct a local SMS business; it is mandated to host local platforms in the country to ensure all the data is stored locally and meets the region's data security guidelines.

KSA is the largest and fastest-growing market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with a population of almost 34 million people with nearly 85% being urban. With this development, Route mobile will offer its entire CPaaS product portfolio including A2P SMS to enterprise clients and the Small and Medium Businesses market in the Kingdom.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:58 IST

