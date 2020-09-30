FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 49.04 points or 0.45% at 10945.52 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 5.57%), Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 2.92%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.94%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.9%),Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 1.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zydus Wellness Ltd (up 1.2%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 1.11%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 1.03%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.87%), and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, Future Consumer Ltd (down 3.46%), Globus Spirits Ltd (down 2.51%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.95%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.63 or 0.25% at 37877.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.1 points or 0.12% at 11209.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.76 points or 0.02% at 14858.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.49 points or 0.09% at 4950.87.

On BSE,870 shares were trading in green, 787 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

