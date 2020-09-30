Healthcare stocks move higher

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 284.11 points or 1.44% at 19995.39 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 4.99%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 4.97%),Cadila Healthcare Ltd (up 4.37%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.55%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 2.92%), Cipla Ltd (up 2.73%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 2.72%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 2.34%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.17%).

On the other hand, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.77%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 1.79%), and Albert David Ltd (down 1.58%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.63 or 0.25% at 37877.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.1 points or 0.12% at 11209.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.76 points or 0.02% at 14858.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.49 points or 0.09% at 4950.87.

On BSE,870 shares were trading in green, 787 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)