Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 12.16 points or 0.19% at 6432.44 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.51%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.8%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.66%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.28%),Oil India Ltd (up 0.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aban Offshore Ltd (up 0.21%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 3.44%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.75%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.58%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.63 or 0.25% at 37877.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.1 points or 0.12% at 11209.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.76 points or 0.02% at 14858.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.49 points or 0.09% at 4950.87.

On BSE,870 shares were trading in green, 787 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

