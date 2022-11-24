Coforge partners with Mack Institute for Innovation Management

Coforge announced a partnership with the Mack Institute for Innovation Management at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

The Mack Institute for Innovation Management supports industry and academic communities to transform innovation research into real-world impact. The institute advances knowledge in four areas: innovation opportunities, strategies for innovating, leading and organizing for innovation, and capturing economic value from innovation investments.

The partnership will offer Coforge an opportunity to shape the content of whitepapers, research papers, and books written by faculty and students at Wharton.

The two research topics that have been finalized at the onset of this program are 'The Future of Insurance' and 'Metaverse Use Cases'. Students from the MBA class and a few undergraduates will participate in the research on these topics for approximately one semester (15 weeks), for which they will receive course credit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)