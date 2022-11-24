Cartrade Tech allots 83,750 equity shares under ESOP

Cartrade Tech has allotted 83,750 equity shares under ESOP on 23 November 2022.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from to Rs. 466,877,410/- (consisting of 46,687,741 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs.467,714,910/- (consisting of 46,771,491 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each).

