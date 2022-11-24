JUST IN
Cipla's Goa unit continues to be classified as Official Action Indicated

Cipla has received a communication from the USFDA that the classification of Company's Goa manufacturing facility continues to be as Official Action Indicated (OAI). USFDA may continue to withhold product approvals from this facility till the outstanding observations are resolved.

The Company has an ongoing derisking plan in place for new product approvals. The Company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these within the stipulated time.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 12:52 IST

