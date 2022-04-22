HCL Tech, L&T Tech, Tata Communications in focus

HCL Technologies: The IT major reported 4.4% rise in consolidated net income to Rs 3593 crore on 1.2% increase in revenue to Rs 22597 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

L&T Technology Services: The pure-play engineering services company reported 5.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 262 crore on 4.1% increase in revenue to Rs 1756.10 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Tata Communications: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 368.67 crore in Q4 March 2022 over net profit of Rs 299.23 crore in Q4 March 2021. Total income rose to Rs 4526.55 crore from Rs 4130.95 crore.

TVS Motor Company: The company announced an additional investment of 100 million in Norton Motorcycles, Britain's most iconic sporting motorcycle brand, which was acquired in April 2020.

JSW Energy: The company said that subsidiary JSW Neo Energy (JSWNEL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana for setting up 1,500 MW capacity of Hydro Pumped Storage Project viz. Komoram Bheem Pumped Storage Project, in the State of Telangana.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received an order worth Rs 29.75 crore from National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) for immigration visa and foreigner registration & tracking.

