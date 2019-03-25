Ayepee Lamitubes announces record date for scheme of amalgamation

Record date is 05 April 2019Ayepee Lamitubes announced that Solid Containers has fixed 05 April 2019 as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement for issue of equity shares of Solid Containers to the shareholders of Ayepee Lamitubes.
On 08 February 2019, the NCLT approved Scheme of Amalgamation of Ayepee Lamitubes with Solid Containers.
