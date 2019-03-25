JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

International Paper slips after plant shut down for maintenance

UltraTech Cement allots 2208 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Ayepee Lamitubes announces record date for scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

Record date is 05 April 2019

Ayepee Lamitubes announced that Solid Containers has fixed 05 April 2019 as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement for issue of equity shares of Solid Containers to the shareholders of Ayepee Lamitubes.

On 08 February 2019, the NCLT approved Scheme of Amalgamation of Ayepee Lamitubes with Solid Containers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 14:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements