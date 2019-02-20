Bank of Baroda fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

-
Record date is 11 March 2019Bank of Baroda has fixed 11 March 2019 as record date for issue of equity shares of Bank of Baroda to the shareholders of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank under scheme of amalgamation as per below mentioned share exchange ratio -
a) 402- equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of BOB for every -1000- equity shares of Rs.1 0/ - each of Vijaya Bank.
b) 110- equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of BOB for every -1000- equity shares of Rs.1 0/ - each of Dena Bank.
