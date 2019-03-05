India Nippon Electricals revises record date for 2nd interim dividend

-
-
Record date is 15 April 2019India Nippon Electricals has fixed 15 April as record date for 2nd interim dividend for FY 2018-19. The company has cancelled the record date originally fixed and intimated as 25 March 2019, for the purpose of payment second interim dividend for financial year 2018-19.
