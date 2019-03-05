JUST IN
Business Standard

India Nippon Electricals revises record date for 2nd interim dividend

Record date is 15 April 2019

India Nippon Electricals has fixed 15 April as record date for 2nd interim dividend for FY 2018-19. The company has cancelled the record date originally fixed and intimated as 25 March 2019, for the purpose of payment second interim dividend for financial year 2018-19.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 16:03 IST

