JTEKT India fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Record date is 14 March 2019JTEKT India has fixed 14 March 2019 as record date for scheme of amalgamation between JTEKT Sona Automotive India and JTEKT India.
For every 1000 equity shares of JTEKT Sona Automotive India of face value of Rs. 10/- each held, the shareholder will receive 1582 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each of the JTEKT India.
