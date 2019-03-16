JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

Larsen & Toubro Infotech completes acquisition of Ruletronics

USFDA classifies inspection of Lupin's Somerset facility as Official Action Indicated
Business Standard

JTEKT India fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

Record date is 14 March 2019

JTEKT India has fixed 14 March 2019 as record date for scheme of amalgamation between JTEKT Sona Automotive India and JTEKT India.

For every 1000 equity shares of JTEKT Sona Automotive India of face value of Rs. 10/- each held, the shareholder will receive 1582 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each of the JTEKT India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 13:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements