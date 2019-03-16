JTEKT India fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Record date is 14 March 2019

India has fixed 14 March 2019 as record date for scheme of amalgamation between Sona Automotive India and India.

For every 1000 equity shares of of face value of Rs. 10/- each held, the shareholder will receive 1582 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each of the

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)