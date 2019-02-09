Allcargo Logistics fixes record date for interim dividend

-
Record date is 19 February 2019Allcargo Logistics has fixed 18 February 2019 as record date for payment of a Special Interim Dividend @75% i.e. Rs.1.50 per equity share of Rs.2 each on account of completion of Company's silver jubilee of 25 years and also Interim Dividend @100% i.e.Rs.2 per equity share of Rs.2 each aggregating to total Interim Dividend @175% i.e. Rs.3.50 per equity share of Rs.2 each. The total Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched to all equity shareholders of the Company on or after 19 February 2019.
