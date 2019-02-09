JUST IN
Business Standard

Allcargo Logistics fixes record date for interim dividend

Capital Market 

Record date is 19 February 2019

Allcargo Logistics has fixed 18 February 2019 as record date for payment of a Special Interim Dividend @75% i.e. Rs.1.50 per equity share of Rs.2 each on account of completion of Company's silver jubilee of 25 years and also Interim Dividend @100% i.e.Rs.2 per equity share of Rs.2 each aggregating to total Interim Dividend @175% i.e. Rs.3.50 per equity share of Rs.2 each. The total Interim Dividend will be paid/dispatched to all equity shareholders of the Company on or after 19 February 2019.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 11:31 IST

