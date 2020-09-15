JUST IN
Business Standard

B A G Films & Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.07% to Rs 7.47 crore

Net loss of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.476.17 21 OPM %8.4356.08 -PBDT-0.242.55 PL PBT-1.261.10 PL NP-1.361.07 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:10 IST

