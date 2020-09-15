B A G Films & Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.07% to Rs 7.47 crore

Net loss of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.476.178.4356.08-0.242.55-1.261.10-1.361.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)