B A G Films & Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.07% to Rs 7.47 croreNet loss of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.07% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.476.17 21 OPM %8.4356.08 -PBDT-0.242.55 PL PBT-1.261.10 PL NP-1.361.07 PL
