B L Kashyap and Sons bags new projects worth Rs 189.85 crore

B L Kashyap and Sons said that the company was awarded new projects worth Rs 189.85 crore.
The project comprises of Concrete & Block Work Package at Bengaluru, Karnataka worth Rs 105.02 crore. The other project consists of Civil & Block Work Package at Bengaluru, Karnataka worth Rs 84.83 crore.
With this new addition to the order books, at the moment, the total order inflow for the FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 694.02 crore.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 August 2021. Shares of B L Kashyap and Sons rose 0.35% to settle at Rs 28.60 yesterday.
B L Kashyap and Sons is a building & civil engineering construction company, with a Pan India presence, that builds across sectors. The company has completed over 250 projects and more than 125 million sqft across a diverse portfolio spread that includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU