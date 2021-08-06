B L Kashyap and Sons bags new projects worth Rs 189.85 crore

B L Kashyap and Sons said that the company was awarded new projects worth Rs 189.85 crore.

The project comprises of Concrete & Block Work Package at Bengaluru, Karnataka worth Rs 105.02 crore. The other project consists of Civil & Block Work Package at Bengaluru, Karnataka worth Rs 84.83 crore.

With this new addition to the order books, at the moment, the total order inflow for the FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 694.02 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 August 2021. Shares of B L Kashyap and Sons rose 0.35% to settle at Rs 28.60 yesterday.

B L Kashyap and Sons is a building & civil engineering construction company, with a Pan India presence, that builds across sectors. The company has completed over 250 projects and more than 125 million sqft across a diverse portfolio spread that includes IT Campuses, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complexes, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare and Transportation.

