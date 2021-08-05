Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Consumer Ltd, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2021.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd tumbled 12.96% to Rs 109.5 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd lost 7.11% to Rs 7.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd crashed 5.82% to Rs 1088.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6528 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd plummeted 5.51% to Rs 32.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd pared 5.06% to Rs 230.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29702 shares in the past one month.

