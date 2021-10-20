B.L.Kashyap & Sons secures civil works order worth Rs 62.15 cr

-
ALSO READ
B L Kashyap gains after order win
B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.58 crore in the March 2021 quarter
B.L.Kashyap & Sons wins orders worth Rs 189.85 cr
B L Kashyap and Sons bags new projects worth Rs 189.85 crore
Market trading on flat note ahead of RBI policy; breadth strong
-
B. L. Kashyap & Sons has secured an order for Civil Work of Commercial space at Gurugram, Haryana worth Rs 62.15 crore.
With this new addition to the order books, at the moment, the total order inflow for the FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 756.02 crore.
As the industry continues to get back on its feet, B. L. Kashyap & Sons Limited looks forward to building more structures that will add more value by defining technological innovations and implementing contemporary construction methods.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU