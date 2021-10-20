B.L.Kashyap & Sons secures civil works order worth Rs 62.15 cr

B. L. Kashyap & Sons has secured an order for Civil Work of Commercial space at Gurugram, Haryana worth Rs 62.15 crore.

With this new addition to the order books, at the moment, the total order inflow for the FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 756.02 crore.

As the industry continues to get back on its feet, B. L. Kashyap & Sons Limited looks forward to building more structures that will add more value by defining technological innovations and implementing contemporary construction methods.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)