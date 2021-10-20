NBCC (India) bags construction and infrastructure development works at Delhi University

NBCC (India) has been awarded the work of construction and Infrastructure Development at University of Delhi as mentioned hereunder:

I.

Construction of Building for Institution of Eminence- Rs. 41.60 crore II, Futuristic and new hostel cum transit accommodation for Institution of Eminence at Dhaka Housing Complex- Rs. 32.57 crore Ill. Upgradation of hostel building up area 1800 Sq.m. including split air conditioner in hostel, LAN and ventilation system etc.-Rs. 3.74 crore

NBCC is the Project Management Consultant for this project value of Rs. 77.91 crore.

