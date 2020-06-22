B N Rathi Securities standalone net profit rises 113.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 4.91 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 113.79% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.86% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 18.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.



