Business Standard

B N Rathi Securities standalone net profit rises 113.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.17% to Rs 4.91 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 113.79% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.17% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.86% to Rs 1.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 18.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.914.12 19 18.1216.88 7 OPM %6.721.46 -2.872.01 - PBDT0.820.45 82 2.541.82 40 PBT0.770.47 64 2.331.68 39 NP0.620.29 114 1.751.16 51

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 18:56 IST

