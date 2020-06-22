JUST IN
Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 204.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 2.93 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 204.35% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.71% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 10.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.932.85 3 10.5811.53 -8 OPM %-13.31-49.47 --18.62-29.58 - PBDT1.540.29 431 4.862.19 122 PBT1.420.19 647 4.361.78 145 NP1.400.46 204 4.342.05 112

