Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 204.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 2.93 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 204.35% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.71% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.24% to Rs 10.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.932.8510.5811.53-13.31-49.47-18.62-29.581.540.294.862.191.420.194.361.781.400.464.342.05

