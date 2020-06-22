Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Continental Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Arnold Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Palsoft Infosystems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2019 quarter
HDFC, Bosch, Avenue Supermarts in focus after results
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.22 croreNet Loss of Nutricircle reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.220 0 0.220 0 OPM %-27.270 --109.090 - PBDT-0.06-0.77 92 -0.24-0.20 -20 PBT-0.06-0.77 92 -0.24-0.20 -20 NP-0.06-0.77 92 -0.24-0.20 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU