Baid Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit rises 26.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 13.50 croreNet profit of Baid Leasing & Finance Co rose 26.47% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.95% to Rs 7.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 62.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.5011.59 16 62.5557.97 8 OPM %62.3073.68 -66.4669.93 - PBDT1.991.45 37 10.7213.09 -18 PBT1.921.23 56 10.3612.71 -18 NP1.291.02 26 7.619.75 -22
