Baid Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit rises 26.47% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Baid Leasing & Finance Co rose 26.47% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.95% to Rs 7.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 62.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

