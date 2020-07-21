Niwas Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.16% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Niwas Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.77% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.53% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.19 -63 0.650.85 -24 OPM %-142.86-100.00 --10.77-77.65 - PBDT0-0.11 100 0.03-0.55 LP PBT0.12-0.15 LP 0.02-0.71 LP NP0.12-0.15 LP 0.028.79 -100
