SML ISUZU reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.65% to Rs 272.17 crore

Net loss of SML ISUZU reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 22.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.65% to Rs 272.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 429.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 1154.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1409.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

