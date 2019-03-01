Bajaj Auto sales up 10 pc in Feb at 3,93,089 units

Auto Friday reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 3,93,089 units in February against 3,57,883 units in the same month last year.

The company's motorcycle sales were up 10 per cent at 3,27,985 units, against 2,97,514 units during the same period a year ago, Auto said in a BSE filing.

Commercial vehicles sales grew by 8 per cent last month at 65,104 units, from 60,369 units in February 2018, the company said.

Total exports in February went up by 19 per cent to 1,71,383 units against 1,43,860 units in the year-ago month, it added.

