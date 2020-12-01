Bajaj Auto gains after Nov sales up 5% YoY

Bajaj Auto rose 1.21% to Rs 3211 after the two-wheeler major's total sales rose 5% to 4,22,240 units in November 2020 from 4,03,223 units in November 2019.Sequentially, the total sales declined 17.54% in November 2020 compared with 5,12,038 units sold in October 2020.
Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales fell 4% to 1,98,933 units while total exports expanded 14% to 2,23,307 units in November 2020 over November 2019. The announcement was made today, 1 December 2020.
Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto and partner KTM have restarted talks on transferring the 48% stake held by the Indian company in the Austrian bike maker back to its holding entity.
Pierer Industrie AG holds more than 60% of the shares of PIERER Mobility AG. The listed company PIERER Mobility AG holds approximately 51.7% of the shares of KTM AG. Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (referred to as Bajaj) holds approximately 48% of the shares of the operating KTM AG. Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj will now evaluate the proposals in detail.
If a decision is taken to execute the transaction, PIERER Mobility AG will consider the legal and economic requirements and conditions of a capital increase by contribution in kind from the existing authorized capital of the company. The authorized capital enables a capital increase of up to 50% of the existing share capital. After the transaction, the stake of PIERER Mobility AG in KTM AG increases from currently 51.7% to approximately 99.7%.
The company's consolidated net profit skid 21.6% to Rs 1,193.97 crore on 6.1% fall in net sales to Rs 7,041.48 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU