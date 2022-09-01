Bajaj Auto sales decline 8% YoY in August

The two wheeler maker's total sales increased 8% to 4,01,595 units in August 2022 compared with 3,73,270 units sold in August 2021.On a sequential basis, the company's total sales climbed 13.23% from 3,54,670 units sold in July 2022.
During the year, domestic sales jumped 49% to 2,56,755 units while exports fell 28% to 1,44,840 units in August 2022.
Total two-wheelers sales rose 5% to 3,55,625 units while total commercial vehicles sales rose 31% to 45,970 units in August 2022 over August 2021.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.
The company's consolidated net profit declined marginally to Rs 1,163.33 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 1,170.17 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 8.37% year on year to Rs 8,005 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, led by pricing and mix.
The scrip was down 0.36% at Rs 4070.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU