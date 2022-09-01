Bajaj Auto sales decline 8% YoY in August

The two wheeler maker's total sales increased 8% to 4,01,595 units in August 2022 compared with 3,73,270 units sold in August 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's total sales climbed 13.23% from 3,54,670 units sold in July 2022.

During the year, domestic sales jumped 49% to 2,56,755 units while exports fell 28% to 1,44,840 units in August 2022.

Total two-wheelers sales rose 5% to 3,55,625 units while total commercial vehicles sales rose 31% to 45,970 units in August 2022 over August 2021.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The company's consolidated net profit declined marginally to Rs 1,163.33 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 1,170.17 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 8.37% year on year to Rs 8,005 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, led by pricing and mix.

The scrip was down 0.36% at Rs 4070.35 on the BSE.

