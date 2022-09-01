VST Tillers Tractors August sales rises 8% YoY to 3,602 units

VST Tillers Tractors' total sales rose 7.97% to 3,602 units in August 2022 from 3,336 units sold in August 2021.
Sequentially, the company's total sales slipped 15.23% in August 2022 from 4,249 units sold in July 2022.
The company's power tillers sales grew 15.37% to 3,002 units in August 2022 from 2,602 units in August 2021. Meanwhile, total tractor sales dropped 18.26% to 600 units in August 2022 as against 734 units sold in August 2021.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines. The company's net profit declined 58.1% to Rs 10.05 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 24.01 crore posted in Q1 FY22.
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors were down 0.05% to Rs 2,518.60 on the BSE.
