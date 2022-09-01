Dish TV India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reliance Power Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and IFCI Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2022.

Dish TV India Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 14.46 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 37.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 11.72% to Rs 18.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 236.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd soared 11.71% to Rs 121.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd advanced 10.84% to Rs 179.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd rose 8.53% to Rs 11.96. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

